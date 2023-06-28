Auburn Men’s Basketball is set to host Virginia Tech in Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

Auburn Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

In the Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, the Auburn Tigers will host the Virginia Tech Hokies according to ESPN.

Last season, the Tigers ended with a 21-13 record and also made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Tech finished up last season with a 19-15 record and advanced to the postseason NIT.

The game will be played on Wednesday, November 29th at 8:15 Central Time in Neville Arena.

-Information from Auburn University