Auburn Women’s Basketball announces their 2023 SEC opponents

Auburn Women's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

The SEC portion of the Lady Tiger’s 2023 schedule has been announced by the conference office.

The conference portion of their 2023 schedule will consist of eight home games and eight away games.

At home the Tigers will face; Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

On the road, Auburn will face; Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

The dates and times for these games have not yet been released

-Information from Auburn University