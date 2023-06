Auburn Women’s Basketball will host Clemson for the ACC/SEC Challenge

Auburn Women's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

As announced by ESPN, the Auburn Lady Tigers will host the Clemson Tigers for the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Last season the Auburn Tigers finished up with a 16-15 record, while the Clemson Tigers finished up with a 19-16 record. The two teams met in the postseason WNIT where Clemson won 56-55.

The game will be played in Neville Arena on Thursday, November 30th at 8:00 Central Time.