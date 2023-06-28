Maintain Cooler Temperatures Within Your Home During Extreme Heat

by Teresa Lawson

Keeping your home cool during the warmer months could be difficult but following a few simple tips could help.

Temperatures are set to rise above 100 degrees this week and while staying inside is important maintaining your home’s cooling method is equally important.

If your unit is poorly maintained the temperature within the home could feel as warm or warmer than the temperatures outside the home.

Yearly upkeep such as replacing filters is best. Also keep doors inside open so that air can circulate. And try to leave the unit set and running at a constant temperature.

It’s suggested that HVAC units be properly cleaned every 3 to 5 years.