Shots fired at Atlanta Highway Walmart

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating shots fired at the Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.

Police say the shots were fired at about 2:55PM. They say an employee was involved in an altercation inside the service area.

Police say during the altercation, the shots were fired. They say the employee is in custody.

Investigators say some others fled before officers arrived. They are working to identify everyone involved.

No one was hurt, but police say there was property damage.