Auburn Baseball names a new Pitching Coach

Auburn Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Head Coach of Auburn’s Baseball Team, Butch Thompson, has announced that Everett Teaford is the team’s new pitching coach after the departure of former pitching coach Daron Schoenrock.

“Let me first sincerely thank Daron Schoenrock for the commitment to Auburn and our student-athletes this year,” Thompson said. “His experience and steady mentality helped us win the most regular season conference games in our tenure, which led us to hosting back-to-back regionals for the first time in program history. ‘Rock has been there for me every stage of my career, and I will forever cherish this past season with one of my greatest mentors. Godspeed to ‘Rock and his wife, Carol.”

Teaford has several years of major league pitching experience as he’s pitched for the Kansas City Royals (2011-13), Tampa Bay Rays (2015), and also played for the Chicago White Sox. In addition to having on-field pitching experience, Teaford also served as a scout for the Houston Astros (2016-17.) Teaford also served as the minor league quality control coach for the White Sox (2018) and the assistant pitching coordinator (2019.)

“I absolutely believe Everett Teaford will be a gamechanger at the college level. He checks so many boxes and will help us continue to enhance our program,” Thompson said. “He has pitched at the highest level, helped develop professional pitchers, served as a scout, had an exceptional college career, and hails from an important section of Auburn’s recruiting footprint in Georgia.