Double shooting in Montgomery leaves two men in life-threatening condition

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police say two men are in the hospital in serious condition after a double shooting Thursday night.

An MPD Spokeswoman says on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at about 10:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street in reference to subjects shot.

On the scene officers made contact with two adult male victims who sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery Police say there is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.