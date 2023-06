by WAKA 8

A woman’s body has been found in a pond in Montgomery.

Police say at about 7:45 last night, they were called to the 8800 block of Alderwood Way, which is in the Deer Creek subdivision off Vaughn Road. There is a large body of water behind homes on one side of that street.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A death investigation is now being conducted, with the circumstances still under investigation.