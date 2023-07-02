Woman who died after shooting on Eastern Boulevard identified

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have identified a woman who died after being shot on Eastern Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim was 18-year-old Mar’Dresha Stovall of Montgomery. A homicide investigation has been launched into her killing.

Police say they and fire medics were called to a hospital at about 12:43PM where she had been taken. They say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard, which is the area between Lowe’s and The Home Depot.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.