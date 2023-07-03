Auburn Softball names Hannah Sparks an Assistant Coach

Auburn Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn Softball names Thomasville, Alabama native Hannah Sparks as an Assistant Coach. Auburn Head Softball Coach, Mickey Dean made the announcement on Monday.

Before being hired at Auburn, Sparks most recently served as a Volunteer Assistant at Oklahoma helping the Sooners to their third National Title in a row.

“We’re excited to welcome Hannah to our staff,” Dean said of the hiring. “Hannah will work with our catchers as well as assist with our infielders. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her time as a player and coach at Oklahoma.”

Sparks began her coaching career at Lee University as a Graduate Assistant and then became the hitting and catching coach and recruiting coordinator at Pearl River Community College.

Sparks also played college softball herself, beginning her career at Northwest Florida State College and then transferring to Oklahoma where she helped the Sooners win the 2017 National Title.