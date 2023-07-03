Brundidge man arrested on cocaine trafficking and other drug charges

by WAKA 8

A Brundidge man is being held in the Pike County Jail on charges of trafficking cocaine.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says 38-year-old Trevon Jacques Griffin was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home at 168 Chestnut Street in Brundidge on Friday.

Thomas says during the search, deputies found nearly 30 grams of cocaine, more than one pound of marijuana, a shotgun, drug paraphernalia, scales and bagging materials.

Griffin is charged with cocaine trafficking, marijuana possession, certain persons forbidden to possess a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $252,000 bond and awaits a hearing to revoke his probation on prior drug offenses, according to Thomas.