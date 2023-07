Driver from New Zealand wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in series’ first street race

by WAKA 8

A driver from New Zealand won the first NASCAR race he ever entered in the series’ first-ever street race.

Shane van Gisbergen won his debut race on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago, chasing down Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in a memorable finish.

After passing Elliott, van Gisbergen dueled with Haley in the final laps before the three-time Supercars champion moved in front for good.

Haley held on for second, and Elliott was third.

The 34-year-old van Gisbergen got a chance to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in Chicago as part of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.

