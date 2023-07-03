Prattville police searching for missing man

by WAKA 8

The Prattville Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Police are searching for 39-year-old Arthur Waur Cruikshank, who hasn’t been seen since March 23.

Police say Cruikshank may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

He is 5’7″ and 200 pounds.

Details about his disappearance have not been released.

If you has any information regarding the whereabouts of Arthur Waur Cruikshank, contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.