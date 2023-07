Auburn’s Ike Irish earns his fourth Freshman All-American Honor

Auburn Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Ike Irish, a freshman on last season’s Auburn Baseball Team has earned his fourth Freshman All-American Honor. Irish has now been named a second-team All-American by D1 Baseball.

Irish has also earned All-American honors this post-season from Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.