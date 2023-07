by WAKA 8

A Lowndes County man has been killed in a single-car crash.

Alabama State Troopers say 56-year-old Jimmy Harris of White Hall was driving a car that left the road, hit a tree and then a guardrail before overturning. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt, was thrown out of the car and died at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 80, about three miles east of White Hall at about 1:22PM today.