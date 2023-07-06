Elmore County woman charged with multiple thefts at Millbrook Walmart

by WAKA 8

An Elmore County woman is charged with more than two dozen counts of theft from the Millbrook Walmart.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says 60-year-old Vickie Mullins of Deatsville has been taken into custody on 26 counts of theft of property in the 4th degree. Mullins was taken to the Elmore County Jail.

Johnson says on Sunday, July 2, Millbrook police were called to Walmart after getting reports of multiple thefts, which were alleged to have been committed by the same person. He says on Monday, a representative from Walmart loss prevention obtained warrants in the Millbrook Municipal Court.

Also on Monday, Johnson says police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, he says Walmart loss prevention personnel identified Mullins as having committed a theft inside of the store as well as being wanted on multiple warrants, which were obtained earlier that day for thefts that had started in April.

“While I wouldn’t recommend that anyone commit a crime anywhere in the City of Millbrook, I’d think twice about committing any crime at Walmart. Chances are pretty good that you’ll be caught on camera, eventually you’ll be identified, apprehended and placed under arrest for your alleged offense. It’s difficult to defend yourself when the act is recorded by surveillance cameras,” Johnson said.

He says theft of property 4th degree is a Class A Misdemeanor. Those found guilty may be sentenced up to one year in jail as well as subject to fines up to $6,000.