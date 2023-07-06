Opelika police searching for male suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from Best Buy

by WAKA 8

Opelika police need your help finding a male who is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Best Buy at Tiger Town.

Police say the theft happened on Tuesday, June 6. Investigators say the pictured suspect went inside around 10:19AM and used another person’s identity and personal information to apply for and obtain a Best Buy credit card. Investigators say he purchased $4,435.00 worth of merchandise with the credit card and left. He was last seen in a gray sedan with tinted windows, according to police.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a black hat, a gray button-down shirt over a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and white and orange sneakers.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 1st degree, a Class B felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.