Police chase that started in Autauga County ends on Perry Hill Road in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

A police chase that started on Interstate 65 in Autauga County ended with a wreck just off Interstate 85 at the Perry Hill Road exit in Montgomery.

Alabama State Troopers say this afternoon, a driver in a large SUV led law enforcement officers on a chase that ended when he crashed into another vehicle on Perry Hill Road. That led to a short foot chase before he was captured.

ALEA says the driver has been identified as 35-year-old Theodric R. Collins of Pike Road, who was arrested and charged with felony attempting to elude by ALEA Special Agents. Collins also had multiple warrants for his arrest and was placed in the Montgomery County Jail, ALEA said.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department all assisted in the pursuit.