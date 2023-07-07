Auburn Swim & Dive adds Patrick Callan to the coaching staff

Auburn Swim & Dive

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn Swim & Dive adds Patrick Callan, an Olympian, to their coaching staff as an assistant coach.

“I’m very excited to join the Auburn Swimming and Diving family,” said Callan. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity to be a part of the program that coach Wochomurka is building, and I’m grateful to be a part of his vision for Auburn. I’m looking forward to using my experience to help make this program better. War Eagle!”

During his college career, Callen competed at both Michigan and Cal and was also named an All-American. Callan also competed on a national stage as he qualified twice for the Olympic Trials and then made the team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. During the 2020 Olympics, Callan and his teammates placed fourth in the 4×200 free relay.

“I’m excited to welcome Patrick to the Auburn Family,” says head coach Ryan Wochomurka. “I know he is eager to share his experience in competing at the highest levels both at NCAAs and Internationally with our program.