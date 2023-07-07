Austin Shenton named Minor League Baseball’s Player of the Month for June

Montgomery Biscuits

by Lindsey Bonner

Biscuits third baseman, Austin Shenton, has been on quite the run and for that has earned the title of Minor League Baseball’s Player of the Month for June.

Shenton leads the Biscuits in several statistical categories including runs (44), home runs (15), RBI’s (49), and is the co-leader in batting average with catcher Logan Driscoll (.308.)

Shenton has appeared in 71 of the Biscuit’s 77 games so far this season.