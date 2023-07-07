Weekend Daytime Storms, Some Severe Sunday

by Ben Lang

Routine summer weather rolled on Friday across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures peaked in the low 90s. Our area was mainly rain-free through noon, with partly cloudy sky in rain-free locations throughout the day. Rain was isolated to widely scattered during the mid to late afternoon. Additional showers or storms may form and dot our area Friday evening. However, rain ultimately tapers off Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Daytime showers and storms become scattered about both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, and linger into each evening. Saturday’s weather setup looks rather routine for summer, but Sunday’s storms could be more robust. The storm prediction center places most of Alabama within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk Sunday. Far south Alabama lies within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk.

Damaging straight line wind gusts of 60 mph and hail up quarter (1″) size are the primary severe hazards. Tornadoes appear extremely unlikely Sunday. Most of Sunday’s storms occur during the afternoon and evening. Daytime showers and storms remain possible throughout next week. Monday through Friday look typically hot for early to mid July, with highs in the low 90s, perhaps mid 90s late in the week.