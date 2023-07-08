Body of Crenshaw County man recovered from river in Covington County

by WAKA 8

Alabama Marine Police say the body of a Crenshaw County man has been recovered from the Conecuh River near Gantt Lake in Covington County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 79-year-old Woodrow Smith of Dozier appeared to have been fishing overnight. At about 2AM Saturday, his body was discovered about 30 yards downstream from his boat.

Investigators say he did not have a personal flotation device on. The Marine Patrol Division continues to investigate.