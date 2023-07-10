AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old kidnapped in Parrish

by WAKA 8

An AMBER Alert has been issued after a baby was kidnapped in Parrish.

The Parrish Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman was last seen around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Crest Avenue in Parrish. Officials say Harlow was last seen wearing a tye-dye onesie and light pink shorts.

Police believe she could be in extreme danger.

The kidnappers may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 bearing Alabama plate 3880AR8.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or call 911.