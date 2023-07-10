Annual summer art camp underway in downtown Selma

by George McDonald

From West Alabama Newsroom–

Each summer in Selma — the local art community provides a summer camp to help budding young artists — hone their skills — and nurture creativity.

The Selma Art Camp program features a pair of week-long summer camps — that introduces youngsters to the world of art.

“The kids are offered an opportunity to look at so many different things. We don’t just do one thing at camp,” said Director Candi Duncan.

Campers rotate through several different art classes each day. The classes taught by accomplished local artists who live right in the Selma community — like Charlie ‘Tin Man’ Lucas — and Jo Taylor.

“Selma has a history of artists. You go back and look at Crawford Gillis, Kathryn Tucker Windham. You’ve got all these people that are artists or literary artists. Charlie Lucas is here,” said Taylor.

“And I think that this program is one of the top-notch program that I have ever seen in the state of Alabama, what we do with kids,” said Lucas.

Lucas is a world renowned folk artist. He hosts the art camp at his art studio in downtown Selma. In addition to teaching one of the classes.

“It gives them the freedom that they have, the thinking ability to be creative,” said Lucas.

“I’ve always been an artistic person,” said camper Lillian Karlsen-Maples.

She says kids who like to do arts and crafts — draw — or color — should sign up for the camp — and check it out.

“Just try it really. You get really good art pieces out of it. And you’d probably make some friends here too. I know I did.”

The second — and final week of the summer Art Camp wraps up — Friday.