8-year-old arrested in armed robbery case

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say an 8-year-old has been arrested for armed robbery.

Officers and fire medics were called just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday to 00 block of West Fairview Avenue in regards to a robbery.

A short time later, MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road on the stolen vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued. In doing so, there was a two-vehicle accident in the area of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street involving the suspect’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Montgomery police say an 8-year-old boy was taken into custody. Officers also recovered a weapon in the car.