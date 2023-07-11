Reward offered in search for suspect in fatal Montgomery shooting

by WAKA 8

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information to help Montgomery police make an arrest in a fatal shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Diego Barrera. He is wanted on a capital murder charge in the death of 39-year-old Carlos Jones.

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police and fire medics were called to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. That’s where they found Jones with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Barrera is described as being 5’5″ tall and approximately 170 pounds.

If you have a tip on his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.