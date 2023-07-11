Three Selma men facing sex charges in North Alabama

by WAKA 8

Three Selma men are facing sex-related charges in Madison.

Police say on June 21, they got a report of a sexual assault of an adult victim.

Police say they worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and members of the Violent Crimes Task Force to arrest these suspects:

22-year-old Jeremiah Deshun Ford

22-year-old Markell Collins

28-year-old Robert Lee Thompson

Police say each of these men has been charged with rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree. Under Aniah’s Law, police say Ford is being held on $240,000 bond, Thompson is being held on $160,000 and Collins is currently being held with no bond.

Police say this case remains under investigation and due to the sensitive nature of the crimes, they can release no further details.