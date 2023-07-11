U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell announces Montgomery job fair

by WAKA 8

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) has announced that she will host a job fair in Montgomery.

Sewell says her 12th annual job fair will be held at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Wednesday, August 2 from 10AM to 2PM.

“One of my top priorities in Congress is creating an environment for job growth, wage growth, and a better future for Alabama families,” Sewell said in a statement. “That’s why my annual job fair is one of the most important events we host all year.”

The job fair is free. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. On-site registration will be available the day of the event. Constituents can pre-register at this link.

This year’s event will feature employers from at least 10 industries including: Automotive, Restaurant and Food Management, Transportation and Construction, Hospitality and Retail, Health Services, Utilities and Telecommunications, Manufacturing and Production, Staffing Agencies, Government Agencies and Law Enforcement. The full list of employers will be announced at a later date.

Sewell represents Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.