What’s next now that Montgomery Whitewater is officially open

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Whitewater officially opened its doors to the public this past weekend.

The 120-acre outdoor recreation facility opened for the first time on Friday, July 7, just off Maxwell Boulevard. It offers whitewater rafting and kayaking with many more activities to come.

Now that Phase One is complete, area leaders say its impact on West Montgomery is already evident.

“When you consider what Maxwell Boulevard looked like a few years ago and where we are right now, it’s a totally different change,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “And we envision more growth, more development, not only on Maxwell Boulevard, but all the way to AirBase Boulevard and throughout West Montgomery.”

Phase Two of Montgomery Whitewater will feature bike trails, a zip line and additional shopping and eateries along Maxwell Boulevard.

For more information regarding ticket prices and activities, click here.