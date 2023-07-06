Montgomery Whitewater: Prices & Activities

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Whitewater offers a range of activities for rafters and kayakers. Here’s a look at what you can do:

RAFTING

Prices: $49 adults ages 11+, $39 children 8-10

Beginner: Available for people ages 8+, six people in a raft

Adventure: Available for people ages 11+, six people in a raft

Rodeo: Available for people 16+, four people in a raft – $20 upgrade per pass

Being able to swim is recommended, but not required. You will wear a life vest in helmet at all times in the water

KAYAKING

Prices: $25 for day pass

The 2,200-foot-long Adventure Channel is designed for a Class II whitewater experience. The 1,600-foot-long Competition Channel is for those with more advanced skills.

INFLATABLE KAYAKING

Prices: $49 pass

Continuous class II+ rapids will be encountered. Participants must be at least 15 years old. The ability to swim is mandatory for this activity as there is no guide in your boat.

CLICK HERE to learn more about a variety of classes that are available

You can visit Montgomery Whitewater for free if you just want to watch the activities. You can also dine at Eddy’s Restaurant. Outside food and drink is not allowed. Parking is free, except for certain times and events. Montgomery Whitewater is located at 1100 Maxwell Boulevard, just off Interstate 65 near Maxwell Air Force Base. CHECK THE CALENDAR for hours of operation and other details.