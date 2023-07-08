Montgomery Whitewater: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was on WAKA 8 to talk about the impact of Montgomery Whitewater.

The 120-acre outdoor recreation complex opened Friday, July 7, just off Maxwell Boulevard between Interstate 65 and Maxwell Air Force Base on the southern bank of the Alabama River. It currently offers whitewater rafting and kayaking with other outdoor activities planned in subsequent phases. There is a restaurant and gift shop, with more retail space and a hotel in the works.

Reed says Montgomery Whitewater will provide a boost to the area around the Air Force base as well as all of west Montgomery, and give the city another way to sell itself to economic development prospects.

He says while the project is over budget, Gov. Kay Ivey is a big supporter of it. He says he is confident that funding will support the plans for future phases of Montgomery Whitewater.

