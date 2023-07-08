Montgomery Whitewater: Montgomery Co. Commission Chairman Doug Singleton

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Co. Commission Chairman Doug Singleton was on WAKA 8 to talk about the impact of Montgomery Whitewater.

The outdoor recreation facility opened for the first time on Friday, July 7, just off Maxwell Boulevard. It offers whitewater rafting and kayaking with many more activities to come.

While Montgomery Whitewater is over budget, Singleton says he’s not worried. He says state leaders are supportive of the project, which he says will strengthen the city’s ties with Maxwell Air Force Base, which is next door. He says Maxwell Boulevard, which may look mostly run down today, will see the economic benefits with new development in the years to come.

Friday’s opening is the first phase of the project.

