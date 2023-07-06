Montgomery Whitewater opens Friday near Downtown Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Whitewater will open to the public for the first time Friday morning, offering rafting, kayaking and a whole lot more.

The 120-acre complex has been in the works since 2019. It will be one of only three in the country of its kind. The others are located in North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Rafting is available for those 8 years old and up. More advanced activities have a higher age requirement.

Montgomery Whitewater is located at 1100 Maxwell Boulevard, just off Interstate 65 south of the Alabama River and next to Maxwell Air Force Base.

Special activities will take place on Grand Opening Weekend, Friday-Sunday, July 7-9, including live music, yoga and water competitions.

Montgomery Whitewater is free to enter, though parking will be $10 from 3:30PM Friday until 6PM on Sunday. CEO David Hepp says its best to come look at the complex as you decide what you want to do. It is not a typical water park or splash pad. Swimming is not allowed in the water where the rafts and kayakers are riding the waves.

Montgomery Whitewater also features a 400-seat full-service restaurant and bar called Eddy’s, which gives you a place to sit as you watch the action.