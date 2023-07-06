Montgomery Whitewater: Grand Opening Events

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Whitewater has its grand opening Friday-Sunday, July 7-9. Here’s a look at the events that are planned:

FRIDAY, JULY 7:

Hours:

Whitewater/Water: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Outfitter: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Guest Services: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Eddy’s Restaurant: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Eddy Out Patio Bar: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Events:

10 a.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals

11 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

1 p.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals

6 p.m. Live Music: Harper O’Neill

8 p.m. Live Music: Devon Gilfillian

SATURDAY, JULY 8:

Hours:

Whitewater/Water: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Outfitter: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Guest Services: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Eddy’s Restaurant: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Eddy Out Patio Bar: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Events:

7 a.m. Yoga in the Park

8 a.m. Splash 5K Run

9 a.m. 1-Mile Kids/Fun Run

9 a.m. Kayak Cross-Beat the Best with Evy Leibfarth

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Corporate Raft Race

10 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

2 p.m. Kayak Cross Finals

4 p.m. Live Music: Electric Blue Yonder

6 p.m. Live Music: The Soul Rebels

8 p.m. Live Music: George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

SUNDAY, JULY 9:

Hours:

Whitewater/Water: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Outfitter: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Guest Services: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Eddy’s Restaurant: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Eddy Out Patio Bar: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Events:

8 a.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals Semi-Finals

10 a.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals Finals

11 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

12 p.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals Awards

Outside food and drink is not allowed. A $10 parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Grand Opening event schedule is subject to change.