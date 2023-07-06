Montgomery Whitewater: Grand Opening Events
Montgomery Whitewater has its grand opening Friday-Sunday, July 7-9. Here’s a look at the events that are planned:
FRIDAY, JULY 7:
Hours:
Whitewater/Water: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Outfitter: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Guest Services: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Eddy’s Restaurant: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Eddy Out Patio Bar: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Events:
10 a.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals
11 a.m. Public whitewater activities open
1 p.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals
6 p.m. Live Music: Harper O’Neill
8 p.m. Live Music: Devon Gilfillian
SATURDAY, JULY 8:
Hours:
Whitewater/Water: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Outfitter: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Guest Services: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Eddy’s Restaurant: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Eddy Out Patio Bar: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Events:
7 a.m. Yoga in the Park
8 a.m. Splash 5K Run
9 a.m. 1-Mile Kids/Fun Run
9 a.m. Kayak Cross-Beat the Best with Evy Leibfarth
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Corporate Raft Race
10 a.m. Public whitewater activities open
2 p.m. Kayak Cross Finals
4 p.m. Live Music: Electric Blue Yonder
6 p.m. Live Music: The Soul Rebels
8 p.m. Live Music: George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
SUNDAY, JULY 9:
Hours:
Whitewater/Water: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Outfitter: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Guest Services: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Eddy’s Restaurant: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Eddy Out Patio Bar: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Events:
8 a.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals Semi-Finals
10 a.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals Finals
11 a.m. Public whitewater activities open
12 p.m. Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals Awards
Outside food and drink is not allowed. A $10 parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Grand Opening event schedule is subject to change.