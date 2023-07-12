Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close after 46 years

by WAKA 8

Montgomery’s Capital City Club has announced that it will close on Saturday, July 15, after 46 years in operation.

In recent years, it was located atop the RSA Tower, the tallest building in downtown Montgomery. Over the years, it has hosted countless civic and social events and was a regular place to dine and enjoy entertainment for club members.

Club Manager Daniel Clark released this statement to WAKA 8:

“After considering numerous options, the Capital City Club will close on July 15, 2023. The members and employees of this wonderful club created many special memories, and we will miss the daily routines, fun events, friendships, and relationships built at the Capital City Club. We thank the Capital City Club Members for their support through the years. It has been a privilege and pleasure to serve the Montgomery community for the past 46 years.”

There is no word on what might occupy the space atop the RSA Tower once the Capital City Club closes.