i-TEAM Investigates: 2010 Cold Case Murder of Nollie “Bo” Hudgens

by Jerome Jones

In 2010 Nollie “Bo” Hudgens was the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight.

Montgomery Police say on Thursday March 8, 2010 at about 1:30PM they received calls of a shooting at 3380 McGhee Rd.

On the scene police found Hudgens with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, a man walked into the unit where Hudgens and a co-worker were laying floors.

Investigators believe the suspect robbed Hudgens and the co-worker, and shot Hudgens during or after the robbery.

No witnesses have come forward and the case has been taken over by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to call Crimestoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted using their P3-Tips App.

You can remain anonymous and still receive the reward money.