Man dead after officer involved shooting at Wetumpka gas station

by Jerome Jones

Wetumpka Police say a man has been shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with officers at a gas station.

According to Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton, a 911 call was made regarding a person brandishing a weapon at the Marathon gas station on Highway 14 overnight.

Benton says when officers responded to the store, the subject was identified in a vehicle and approached by officers.

Responding officers noticed a box of ammunition on the passenger side of the car and further questioned the suspect, and then the suspect began to run from officers.

Benton says the man was tazed and a physical altercation ensued. Police say during the scuffle the subject produced a gun and fired at least two shots at officers.

Wetumpka officers returned fire, killing the man.

Chief Benton says the State Bureau of Investigation was immediately called and will be conducting a full investigation.

No officers were reported injured.

The identify of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.