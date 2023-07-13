Montgomery police searching for missing teen

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Hunter Ray Martin was last seen leaving the area of 1 Commerce Street Wednesday evening.

Martin is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 115 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans shorts and white Nike shoes.

Montgomery investigators ask anyone with information regarding this case to immediately contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers. When you call CrimeStoppers, you always remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hunter Ray Martin, you’re asked to immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).