Montgomery police searching for missing woman

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing woman.

36-year-old Calvinette Dixon was last seen leaving her home in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on Friday, June 30. Dixon has not been seen or heard from since.

Dixon is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 210 lbs., with black hair and brown yees.

Montgomery investigators ask anyone with information regarding this case to immediately contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Calvinette Dixon, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).