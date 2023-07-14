Montgomery Whitewater releases official numbers for opening weekend

Montgomery Whitewater has released its final numbers of visitors for grand opening weekend.

Officials say over 6,000 guests visited the whitewater facility for the first official weekend that ran July 7-9.

In addition to kayaking and whitewater rafting, the weekend featured a 5K and one-mile fun run, yoga, live music performances and the national and amateur whitewater competition.

“We are so grateful to the thousands of visitors who came to celebrate the grand opening of Montgomery Whitewater, and to our community, elected leadership and area businesses who have supported this project through their partnership and shared vision,” said Dave Hepp, chief executive officer of Montgomery Whitewater. “We look forward playing our part in bringing greater prosperity and quality of life to the River Region through the cultivation of an outdoor lifestyle culture.”