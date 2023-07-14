Montgomery Whitewater releases official numbers for opening weekend
Montgomery Whitewater has released its final numbers of visitors for grand opening weekend.
Officials say over 6,000 guests visited the whitewater facility for the first official weekend that ran July 7-9.
In addition to kayaking and whitewater rafting, the weekend featured a 5K and one-mile fun run, yoga, live music performances and the national and amateur whitewater competition.
“We are so grateful to the thousands of visitors who came to celebrate the grand opening of Montgomery Whitewater, and to our community, elected leadership and area businesses who have supported this project through their partnership and shared vision,” said Dave Hepp, chief executive officer of Montgomery Whitewater. “We look forward playing our part in bringing greater prosperity and quality of life to the River Region through the cultivation of an outdoor lifestyle culture.”
Montgomery Whitewater hosted a number of competitive events during the grand opening including the American Canoe Association sanctioned Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals which drew participants from around the U.S. and countries as far as Spain, France and Austria.
Tom Dolle of Lyon, France went head to head against American Olympian Evy Leibfarth to take home the $1,000 cash prize in the Extreme Kayak Cross competition. Collision Clinic, LLC took top honors against 20 other teams crewed by local businesses in the inaugural Corporate Raft Race and the River Region Running club hosted the inaugural Splash 5k and Whitewater Mile, which drew over 200 runners on Saturday morning.
