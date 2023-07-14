Opelika police searching for man accused of disabling alarm to steal laptop from Office Depot

by WAKA 8

Opelika police need your help finding a man accused of theft from Office Depot.

Police say the theft happened on July 8 at the Office Depot at Tiger Town. Investigators say the pictured suspect disconnected an alarm system wire that was connected to a display laptop. They say he hid the laptop in a carry bag before walking out of the store.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the man wearing khaki shorts, a light blue Columbia t-shirt and black and white sneakers. The suspect also appears to have tattoos on both of his arms, police say.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, a Class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.