Trash pick up troubles ruffles feathers in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma is having trouble picking up trash — and residents aren’t too happy about it.

Selma homeowner Joyce Hamilton — has three piles of trash in front of her house — and another pile — on the side. She says they keep getting bigger and bigger — as time goes by.

“In our neighborhood, it has not been picked up in 6 weeks. We bag the leaves according to the city ordinance. All that is being done, and nothing’s being done. And they’re still not being picked up,” she said.

Hamilton says trash is supposed to get picked up every week on her block. And her attempts to get some answers from the city regarding the issue — have been unsuccessful.

“No answers,” said Hamilton. “Nothing.”

When we spoke with city officials — they said manpower and equipment issues are the root cause of the problem.

“I’d just like to remind people that you know we just recently got a budget passed from the council that allowed for an increase in pay,” said Mayor James Perkins.

“Prior to that the Public Works Department was down to 14 people and we didn’t have any CDL drivers. So we had no one to pick up trash.”

“My trash has not been picked up either. So, we all in the same boat,” said Public Works Department Director Henry Hicks.

Hicks says right now — only two of his department’s five trucks are out running — and they can only do — so much.

“We’re actually working 10 hours a day, we’re doing the best we can,” said Hicks.

“We recognize that we are behind. That’s the reason we working overtime, to try to get this up.”

Hicks says in the meantime — trash pick up won’t get back to normal around the city — until all five trucks are manned — and up and running.

“I’m sorry but I need this picked up. I’m scared of snakes,” said Hamilton.

“They like to hide under here. You know, I guess they get shade. But if a snake crawls out when I’m going out there to put more limbs on the pile, and I get bit, then we’re going to have a major problem.”

Hicks says that he expects — the third truck to hit the road and resume picking up trash — next week.