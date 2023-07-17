Former state representative Will Dismukes sentenced for theft

by WAKA 8

Former Alabama State Representative Will Dismukes has been sentenced for first-degree theft of property.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Dismukes received five years of community corrections. He did not receive prison time.

Dismukes, the former representative for House District 88, was found guilty by a Montgomery County jury in April of stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring.

The jury also found Dismukes guilty of two aggravating factors. That had allowed Judge Brooke Reid the ability to sentence him to prison. Bailey had requested prison time.