Andalusia man charged with kidnapping

by WAKA 8

An Andalusia man is in custody after a woman who was reported missing was found locked in a room in his home.

43-year-old Jimmy Bernerd Jackson, Jr., is charged with first degree kidnapping and second degree domestic violence.

Andalusia police say they received a missing persons report last week regarding a woman who had not been seen since July 2.

Officers immediately began an investigation that lasted until just past midnight before the woman was found.

The investigation led officers to a house on Oak Street, where they made contact with a female resident who allowed them inside. While they were speaking with her, Jackson emerged from a room in the house and immediately padlocked the door behind him.

Officers detained him and went into that section of the house and found the missing woman in a bathroom. She had been cut on her arm and one leg. Investigators said Jackson and the victim had been in an on again-off again relationship.

Jackson is currently in the Covington County Jail on a $250,000 bond.