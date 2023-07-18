Andalusia man charged with kidnapping
An Andalusia man is in custody after a woman who was reported missing was found locked in a room in his home.
43-year-old Jimmy Bernerd Jackson, Jr., is charged with first degree kidnapping and second degree domestic violence.
Andalusia police say they received a missing persons report last week regarding a woman who had not been seen since July 2.
Officers immediately began an investigation that lasted until just past midnight before the woman was found.
The investigation led officers to a house on Oak Street, where they made contact with a female resident who allowed them inside. While they were speaking with her, Jackson emerged from a room in the house and immediately padlocked the door behind him.
Officers detained him and went into that section of the house and found the missing woman in a bathroom. She had been cut on her arm and one leg. Investigators said Jackson and the victim had been in an on again-off again relationship.
Jackson is currently in the Covington County Jail on a $250,000 bond.