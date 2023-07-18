List released of candidates who’ve filed paperwork to run in Montgomery city elections

by WAKA 8

The list of candidates who have filed paperwork for Montgomery’s city elections has been released.

Qualifying ended today at 5PM. Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love III says signatures still have to be verified and the candidates have to be certified before the list becomes official. He hopes that is completed on Wednesday.

Here is the list. (i) denotes incumbent:

MAYOR

Steven Reed (i)

Victorrus Felder

Barrett Gilbreath

Marcus McNeal

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 1

Ed Grimes (i)

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 2

Julie Beard

Marquetta Johnson

Eric Satcher

Richard Williams

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 3

Marche Johnson (i)

Patricia June

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 4

Audrey Billups-Graham (i)

Kahlia Bell

Oscar Boykin, Jr.

Terance Dawson

Franetta Riley

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 5

Cornelius C.C. Calhoun (i)

Aundrey Ruffin

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 6

Oronde Mitchell (i)

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 7

Ja’mel Brown

George Childress

Charles Dillihay

Andrew Szymanski

Christopher Turner

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 8

Glen Pruitt, Jr. (i)

Terrell Anderson

Johnny Cotton

CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 9

Charles Jinright (i)

Darlene Skier

The races are non-partisan, which means candidates don’t run as Democrats or Republicans. The election is Tuesday, August 22.