List released of candidates who’ve filed paperwork to run in Montgomery city elections
The list of candidates who have filed paperwork for Montgomery’s city elections has been released.
Qualifying ended today at 5PM. Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love III says signatures still have to be verified and the candidates have to be certified before the list becomes official. He hopes that is completed on Wednesday.
Here is the list. (i) denotes incumbent:
MAYOR
Steven Reed (i)
Victorrus Felder
Barrett Gilbreath
Marcus McNeal
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 1
Ed Grimes (i)
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 2
Julie Beard
Marquetta Johnson
Eric Satcher
Richard Williams
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 3
Marche Johnson (i)
Patricia June
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 4
Audrey Billups-Graham (i)
Kahlia Bell
Oscar Boykin, Jr.
Terance Dawson
Franetta Riley
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 5
Cornelius C.C. Calhoun (i)
Aundrey Ruffin
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 6
Oronde Mitchell (i)
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 7
Ja’mel Brown
George Childress
Charles Dillihay
Andrew Szymanski
Christopher Turner
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 8
Glen Pruitt, Jr. (i)
Terrell Anderson
Johnny Cotton
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 9
Charles Jinright (i)
Darlene Skier
The races are non-partisan, which means candidates don’t run as Democrats or Republicans. The election is Tuesday, August 22.