Man charged with robbery after chase, crash in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

A man is facing charges in Montgomery after police say he committed a robbery, then led officers on a car chase that ended with a crash.

Police say 22-year-old Thearthis House is charged with second degree robbery. Police say they responded to the robbery in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive at about 7:30AM yesterday.

Police say a short time later, they tried to stop a stolen vehicle around Interstate 85 SB near Ann Street, but the driver refused to stop. A chase began, which ended when the driver crashed around Mulberry Street and West Fourth Street. No one was hurt.

Police say House was captured after a short foot chase. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.