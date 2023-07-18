Pike Road Fire to hold two open houses

by WAKA 8

The Pike Road Fire Department will once again hold its community open houses this summer.

Officials with the fire department say the open houses help provide the public the chance to meet the firefighters and get a chance to see the equipment used firsthand.

The open houses will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at Station #2, located at 334 Bridlebrook Blvd, and Tuesday, August 1 at Station #5, located at 13 Ofuski Trail. Both open houses run from 6-8 p.m.

Food and drinks will be provided, as well as drawings for Pike Road Fire Department support t-shirts. There will also be activities available for kids.

Officials say this is also a good time for anyone wanting to explore joining the department as a volunteer and ask any questions that they might have.

