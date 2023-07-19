18-year-old wanted for capital murder in Alexander City captured in Chicago

by WAKA 8

An 18-year-old wanted for capital murder in Alexander City has been found in Chicago.

U.S. Marshals have told Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that they have arrested fugitive Dental Davis. Alexander City Police say he goes by the nickname Lil Man.

He is the suspect in a murder that happened on December 29, 2022.

The U.S. Marshals task force has actively been seeking Davis since January. CrimeStoppers says it has received a number of tips regarding this case, and investigators credit a recent CrimeStoppers tip provided by an anonymous tipster with helping provide the whereabouts of Davis. Investigators say Davis would not have been located without the anonymous tipster’s vital information.

As a result of this anonymous tipster bravely coming forward, CrimeStoppers will be providing a $1,000 cash reward to the tipster.