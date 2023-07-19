Former Montgomery County corrections officer arrested for bribery, contraband

by WAKA 8

A former Montgomery County corrections officer has been arrested.

The US Marshals arrested 33-year-old Timothy Bernard Summerlin on bribery and contraband charges.

Officials say Summerlin was employed with the Montgomery County Sheriffs Department as a corrections officer for three and a half years. Summerlin is accused of conspiring with multiple individuals to deliver prohibited items to federal inmates that are housed at the detention facility.

Authorities say Summerlin received an excessive amount of currency as payment over time as a result of providing illegal contraband to the inmates.

Summerlin was taken into custody without incident Tuesday by US Marshals and the Montgomery police officers at the Walmart on Chantilly Parkway.

Summerlin is charged with Conspiracy to Provide Contraband to an inmate in prison and Bribery of a Public Officials.