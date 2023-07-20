I-TEAM: $12,500 reward offered in Butler Co. double murder

by Jerome Jones

Police and family members of two Conecuh County men are still searching for answers two years after their brutal murders.

On June 2, 2021 the bodies of 28 year old Devante Section and 28 year old Isiah Maxwell were found in a burned car in a field on Mount Pisgah Rd. in Butler county.

Investigators determined that the men were murdered before the car was set on fire. The investigation also found that the two me were seen alive the night before their bodies were found.

The state of Alabama has joined Crimestoppers to offer a $12,500 reward for information that can lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-STOP, you can remain anonymous.